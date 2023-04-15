Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

22 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 227 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 264,500
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
Villa Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
3 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 134,900
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 157,000
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
5 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 222 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,300
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
Duplex 5 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 254 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 416,200
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
4 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 191,900
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
2 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 142,500
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
3 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 166,400
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
5 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 326,000
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
Duplex 4 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 166 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,100
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
Duplex 5 roomsin Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 229 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
4 room apartmentin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 217,100
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …

