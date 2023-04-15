Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Fatih Mahallesi
8
Ataevler Mahallesi
2
Izmit
1
11 properties total found
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
Duplex 5 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 254 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 416,200
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
Duplex 4 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 166 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,100
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
Duplex 5 roomsin Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 229 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

