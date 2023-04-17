UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Central Anatolia Region
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Kırıkkale, Turkey
19 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 210,000
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 117,500
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 251,000
¡To your attention a great new project on the first coast in the most popular area of Mahmut…
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 141,000
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 165,000
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 120,000
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 65,500
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 103,000
The complex is located in the suburbs of Mahmutlar, in a panoramic location on a hill, with …
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 130,000
We present a new project of the LCD in the popular holiday area Alanya - Mahmutlare. Mahmutl…
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 119,000
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 299,000
We present a new unique project by a reliable developer in the center of the Mahmutlar distr…
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 119,000
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 99,500
Buta748
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 105,000
We offer you apartments in a living complex with well-developed amenities in Mahmutlar distr…
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 275,000
We present you a new project under construction in the Mahmutlar area! The modern resident…
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 61,000
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 238,000
We want to present for you a new project located in the heart of Alanya Mahmutlar, with a ri…
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 195,000
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 245,000
