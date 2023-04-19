Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kestel

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kestel, Turkey

Kestel
1
Vanimehmet Mahallesi
1
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Kestel, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 687,500
Location of the complex: Room: 3+1 Net Sqm: 210 m2 Year of the construction: 2018 Number…

Properties features in Kestel, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir