Residential properties for sale in Kestel, Turkey

Kestel
Vanimehmet Mahallesi
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kestel, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 687,500
Location of the complex: Room: 3+1 Net Sqm: 210 m2 Year of the construction: 2018 Number…
1 room apartmentin Kestel, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 140,000
We present a completely new project in the elite region of Kestel. High-level project & …
1 room apartmentin Kestel, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 191,000
We present you a project designed specifically for lovers of a relaxing and pleasant stay wi…

Properties features in Kestel, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
