Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kepez

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kepez, Turkey

13 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 340,800
Elite apartment 3 + 1 with a large terrace in a unique new complex with a view to nature and…
3 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,200
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 106,400
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Antalya is an opportunity not to be missed for investment. Investing in yo…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
This spacious two-bedroom home has elegant architecture and blends a modern design throughou…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with a well-loved unit located in a family-friendly neighborhood perfect for ra…
4 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
Price on request
A place to call home. You have been looking for a property that features your style, locatio…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
Price on request
Prepare yourself for a comfortable life with the apartment for sale in Antalya. This modern …
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
Price on request
One of the best investment projects of in Antalya is here!  The house of your dreams comes t…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
Price on request
The apartment for sale in Antalya offers future owners comfort and full scope in the embodim…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
Price on request
A massive new opportunity is waiting for you, off-plan apartments for sale in Kepez, excelle…
7 room housein Kepez, Turkey
7 room house
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 6 bath 808 m²
Price on request
You are more than welcome with this luxury villa for sale in Antalya. An architectural maste…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
Price on request
Massive project development in a popular location, these off-plan apartments for sale in Ant…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir