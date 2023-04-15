Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kepez
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Kepez, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 340,800
Elite apartment 3 + 1 with a large terrace in a unique new complex with a view to nature and…
3 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,200
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 106,400
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Antalya is an opportunity not to be missed for investment. Investing in yo…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
This spacious two-bedroom home has elegant architecture and blends a modern design throughou…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with a well-loved unit located in a family-friendly neighborhood perfect for ra…
4 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
Price on request
A place to call home. You have been looking for a property that features your style, locatio…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
Price on request
Prepare yourself for a comfortable life with the apartment for sale in Antalya. This modern …
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
Price on request
One of the best investment projects of in Antalya is here!  The house of your dreams comes t…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
Price on request
The apartment for sale in Antalya offers future owners comfort and full scope in the embodim…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
Price on request
A massive new opportunity is waiting for you, off-plan apartments for sale in Kepez, excelle…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
Price on request
Massive project development in a popular location, these off-plan apartments for sale in Ant…
Realting.com
Go