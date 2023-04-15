UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Kepez
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kepez, Turkey
9 properties total found
4 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
131 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 340,800
Elite apartment 3 + 1 with a large terrace in a unique new complex with a view to nature and…
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 209,200
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 106,400
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Antalya is an opportunity not to be missed for investment. Investing in yo…
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Price on request
One of the best investment projects of in Antalya is here! The house of your dreams comes t…
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Price on request
A massive new opportunity is waiting for you, off-plan apartments for sale in Kepez, excelle…
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
Price on request
Massive project development in a popular location, these off-plan apartments for sale in Ant…
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
Price on request
The residential complex housing these apartments for sale in Antalya are located in Kepez, a…
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Price on request
Located in Antalya Kepez, this new project was built on a large area and is surrounded by a …
