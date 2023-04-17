Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kemer
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Kemer, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kemer, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
Apartments for sale in Kemer, Prestigious investment properties are concentrated in this res…

Properties features in Kemer, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir