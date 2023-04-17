Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kas
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kas, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room housein Kas, Turkey
4 room house
Kas, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 600 m²
Price on request
 Create your special lifestyle with villa for sale in Antalya. You can use the villa with ho…

Properties features in Kas, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir