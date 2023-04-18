Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kartepe, Turkey

15 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 264,500
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
3 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 134,900
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 157,000
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
5 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 222 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,300
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
2 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 142,500
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
3 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 166,400
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
4 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 191,900
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
5 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 326,000
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
2 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² Number of floors 1
€ 93,190
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m² Number of floors 1
€ 128,135
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
2 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,975
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
4 room apartmentin Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
At Zeray Effect Kartepe, which consists of 130 residences, 35 commercial units, and 4 blocks…
1 room apartmentin Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,241
At Zeray Effect Kartepe, which consists of 130 residences, 35 commercial units, and 4 blocks…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 11 945 m² Number of floors 1
€ 163,162
At Zeray Effect Kartepe, which consists of 130 residences, 35 commercial units, and 4 blocks…
2 room apartmentin Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 10 069 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,122
At Zeray Effect Kartepe, which consists of 130 residences, 35 commercial units, and 4 blocks…

Properties features in Kartepe, Turkey

