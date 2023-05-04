Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kartal, Turkey

4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 346,600
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 262,300
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 165,100
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 185,400
