  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kartal

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kartal, Turkey

8 properties total found
3 room house in Kartal, Turkey
3 room house
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
€ 453,077
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
Area 93 m²
€ 262,902
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 170,299
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/22
€ 216,826
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Price on request
