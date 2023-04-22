Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kartal
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kartal, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room house in Kartal, Turkey
3 room house
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 152 m²
€ 451,944
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
93 m²
€ 262,245
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 169,873
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir