Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kartal
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kartal, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 33
€ 321,760
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 32
€ 299,624
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 52 m² Number of floors 14
€ 317,609
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
4 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 274 m² Number of floors 24
€ 872,658
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 1/22 Floor
€ 216,284
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 262,300
4 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 141 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 346,600
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 30
€ 300,000
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
Price on request
Get ready for a fun life with apartments for sale in Istanbul!  You will be amazed by the co…
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
Price on request
innovated and amazing architectural work building blended with sea and sparking city views, …
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
Price on request
İnnovated and top-of-the-top building blended with sea and sparking city views, a desirable …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir