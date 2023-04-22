UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Kartal
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kartal, Turkey
11 properties total found
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
Number of floors 33
€ 321,760
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
133 m²
Number of floors 32
€ 299,624
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 317,609
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
274 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 872,658
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
1/22 Floor
€ 216,284
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 262,300
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
141 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 346,600
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 300,000
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Price on request
Get ready for a fun life with apartments for sale in Istanbul! You will be amazed by the co…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
Price on request
innovated and amazing architectural work building blended with sea and sparking city views, …
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
Price on request
İnnovated and top-of-the-top building blended with sea and sparking city views, a desirable …
