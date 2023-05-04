Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kartal

Residential properties for sale in Kartal, Turkey

22 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 33
€ 321,760
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 32
€ 299,624
3 room house in Kartal, Turkey
3 room house
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
€ 453,077
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
Area 93 m²
€ 262,902
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 170,299
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 120,304
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 317,609
4 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 872,658
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/22
€ 216,826
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 186,199
4 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 346,600
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 262,300
3 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 165,100
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 185,400
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 300,000
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 277,966
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Price on request
Apartment in Kartal, Turkey
Apartment
Kartal, Turkey
€ 74,636
Apartment in Kartal, Turkey
Apartment
Kartal, Turkey
€ 53,276
Apartment in Kartal, Turkey
Apartment
Kartal, Turkey
€ 104,074
