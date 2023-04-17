Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 231,905
Business Center and Luxury Residence in Istanbul The residence offers low-cost apartments…
2 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 246,853
conveniently located in Istanbul The project includes universal properties with carefully o…
2 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 817,945
Istanbul Forest View Apartments This residence for sale in Kagitan consists of universal ap…
2 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
Price on request
You will be amazed by the housing project designed by considering the expectations and needs…
1 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 729,082
Europa Complex is just beside Vadistanbul with its new project Saklıvadi! Artaş İnşaat ; one…
1 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 615,887
Europ Homes is just beside Vadistanbul with its new project Saklıvadi! Artaş İnşaat ; one of…
Apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
Apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
€ 74,709
Why this property؟ Hotel apartments in Istanbul for sale in the center of transportation hu…
Apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
Apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
€ 295,290
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Kağıthane, Istanbul with an amazing view of Belgr…
Apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
Apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
€ 105,345
Why this property؟ Small apartments in Istanbul for sale with easy payment plans. Adjacent …
Apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
Apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
€ 50,108
Why this property؟ It guarantees you get Turkish citizenship and will bring you a comfortab…
Apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
Apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
€ 68,674
Why this property؟ Luxurious residential compound in European Istanbul next to highway link…
Apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
Apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
€ 166,464
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location next to the real estate development areas …
2 room apartmentin Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 36,000
2 room apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship, with Interviewin Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship, with Interview
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 96,231
Key featuresIdeal Location - Between 2 Business DistrictsHigh Rate on InvestmentAccess to Me…
