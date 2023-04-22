Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kadikoey

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 524,500
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 746,700
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
5 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 895,900
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 277,100
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 326,000
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,500
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir