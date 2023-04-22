Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kadikoey

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

16 properties total found
4 room house in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 256 m²
€ 871,990
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
3 room house in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m²
€ 726,750
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
2 room house in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 510,484
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
House in Kadikoey, Turkey
House
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 269,693
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
Duplex 7 rooms in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 280 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,639,300
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 908,700
A gourmet and comfortable apartment for the whole family in a luxurious complex in Kadıköy. …
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 524,500
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 746,700
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
5 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 895,900
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 277,100
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 326,000
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,500
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² Number of floors 24
€ 562,300
New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey …
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 96 m² Number of floors 15
€ 755,677
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and fores…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
Price on request
The spacious apartments for sale in Istanbul are available in two, three, and four-bedroom c…
