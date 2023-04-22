Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kadikoey
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

4 room house in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 256 m²
€ 871,990
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
3 room house in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m²
€ 726,750
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
2 room house in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 510,484
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
House in Kadikoey, Turkey
House
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 269,693
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
Duplex 7 rooms in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 280 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,639,300
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
Duplex 6 rooms in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 295 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 1,762,700
New duplex 5 + 1 in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, JaddebostanI…
