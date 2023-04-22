Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kadikoey
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 524,500
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 746,700
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
5 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 895,900
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 277,100
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 326,000
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,500
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir