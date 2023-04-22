Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

1 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 62 m² Number of floors 23
€ 314,800
New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey …
5 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 260 m² Number of floors 11
€ 1,330,856
New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 908,700
A gourmet and comfortable apartment for the whole family in a luxurious complex in Kadıköy. …
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 524,500
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 746,700
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
5 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 895,900
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 277,100
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 123 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 852,000
New apartment 3 + 1 in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, Jaddebost…
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 326,000
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,500
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
6 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
6 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 638 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 8,308,700
Presidential Penthouse 5 + 1 for a luxurious life in ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan…
5 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 416 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 4,435,400
Premier 4 + 1 in the respectable area of Istanbul ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan Yo…
4 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 201 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,948,400
Luxury apartments 3 + 1 for those who value comfort in the Ünalan areaArea: Istanbul, Yuskud…
3 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 155 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,607,400
Gourmet apartment 2 + 1 in the heart of the metropolis in the Ünalan areaArea: Istanbul, Yus…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 104 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,133,500
Stylish 1 + 1 apartment in the promising area ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan You ar…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² Number of floors 24
€ 562,300
New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey …
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 22
€ 430,000
New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey We …
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 96 m² Number of floors 15
€ 755,677
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and fores…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
Price on request
The spacious apartments for sale in Istanbul are available in two, three, and four-bedroom c…
1 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,457,391
Mina Towers is located on Kadikoy one of the most ancient residential neighborhood on the As…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,917
Mina Towers is located on Kadikoy one of the most ancient residential neighborhood on the As…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,778,563
Mina Towers is located on Kadikoy one of the most ancient residential neighborhood on the As…
1 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 255,288
Brief Evin Park Kadikoy Project Type: Residential – Commercial Total Area: 101,…
2 room apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 191,466
Brief Up Life Kadikoy Up Life Residence is located in the Kadikoy area in the center o…
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
€ 194,843
Why this property؟ A suitable project for investment, rental is guaranteed and an investmen…
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
€ 115,033
Why this property؟ Apartments with stunning views of the Princes' Islands, with ready title…
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
€ 206,803
Why this property؟ A fertile environment for investment next to the most important resident…
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
€ 244,682
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most important residential neighborhoods …
Apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
Apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
€ 175,050
Why this property؟ The compound is within an investment zone witnesses rapid development in…
