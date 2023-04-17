Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Izmit
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Izmit, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villain Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 227 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…

Properties features in Izmit, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir