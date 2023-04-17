Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Izmit, Turkey

15 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 82,177
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 115,369
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 959,657
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Villa 6 room villain Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 227 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
Duplex 5 roomsin Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
4 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 255 m² Number of floors 1
€ 328,088
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
3 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,092
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
4 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 257 m² Number of floors 1
€ 298,058
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 318 m² Number of floors 1
€ 165,687
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
3 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,018
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
3 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 1
€ 121,445
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
4 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 1
€ 251,534
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,720
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 4 Floor
€ 56,000
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenshipin Izmit, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Izmit, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 999,000

