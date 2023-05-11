Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

Duplex 2 rooms in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 135,800
Duplex 2 rooms in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 136,800
Duplex 3 rooms in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 174,100

