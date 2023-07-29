Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 2 + 1 in DİNEK newArea: Antalya, Alanya, DinekNew complex. The apartment is bright…
€ 142,468
Condo 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
€ 98,797
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 with stunning viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the sea: …
€ 201,470
3 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 13/13
We offer for sale 2 + 1 apartments in a new complex in Mezitli area by "Zera Homes" from 63 …
€ 137,244
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy furnished apartment 1 + 1 in a quiet areaArea: Antalya, Alanya, HajetDistance to the se…
€ 83,370
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
The Mansion Valley project, which rises in Tarabje, is one of the most beautiful areas of Is…
€ 538,916
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
In Proserpina Houses, Ekmeköy, you will find large and functional kitchens with an area of 1…
€ 512,000
Condo 3 rooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
€ 101,382
3 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 278,651
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 10
New Flats for Sale Close to the Subway in Eyup Istanbul. The flats are situated in a well-lo…
€ 157,000
1 room apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
 There are 60 units of 1+1 and 12 units of 2+1 duplex residences over 2 blocks total,  Fu…
€ 127,010
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Ankara Dikmen Apartments are located …
€ 222,000

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir