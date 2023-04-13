UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Pool Residential properties for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 152,700
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
134 m²
12 Floor
€ 290,000
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
181 m²
23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
226 m²
23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 241,900
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
114 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 320,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
78 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 562,100
Chic apartment 1 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, Shishli The best location, amazing views of the…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 936,800
Beautiful apartment 2 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
192 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 1,873,500
Wonderful apartment 3 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of…
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
226 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 2,325,900
Luxury apartments 5 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of t…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
114 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 270,000
Beautiful apartment 2 + 1 in GaziosmanpaşaArea: Istanbul, GaziosmanpashaDeveloped external i…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
139 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 335,000
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in GaziosmanpaşaArea: Istanbul, GaziosmanpashaDeveloped external infras…
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 502,000
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex with a total area of 224 t…
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
137 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 316,000
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
146 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 385,100
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
105 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 183,700
Apartment 2 + 1 for investment in the future in a residential complex under construction nea…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 198,000
Apartment 3 + 1 for investment in the future in a residential complex under construction nea…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
127 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 266,600
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea:…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 177,800
Apartment 1 + 1 in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea:…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
78 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 255,200
New apartment 1 + 1 in an ideal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KartalThe largest project…
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 262,300
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
141 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 346,600
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 66,700
Cozy apartment 1 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Esenyurt. Suitable for CITIZE…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 130,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a modern complex in Esenyurt. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Ist…
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
157 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 629,500
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in modern Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Istanbul, Maltepe…
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Villa 9 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
9 Number of rooms
470 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,277,700
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 313,000
Cozy and comfortable apartments 1 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis pr…
