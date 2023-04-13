Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region

Pool Residential properties for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Basaksehir
12
Kuecuekcekmece
12
Ayazaga Mahallesi
11
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
11
Maslak Mahallesi
10
Uemraniye
8
Eyuepsultan
7
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi
6
248 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 152,700
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² 12 Floor
€ 290,000
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 181 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 241,900
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 320,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 562,100
Chic apartment 1 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, Shishli The best location, amazing views of the…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 117 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 936,800
Beautiful apartment 2 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 192 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,873,500
Wonderful apartment 3 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of…
6 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 2,325,900
Luxury apartments 5 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of t…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 270,000
Beautiful apartment 2 + 1 in GaziosmanpaşaArea: Istanbul, GaziosmanpashaDeveloped external i…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 139 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 335,000
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in GaziosmanpaşaArea: Istanbul, GaziosmanpashaDeveloped external infras…
4 room apartmentin Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 502,000
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex with a total area of 224 t…
3 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 137 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 316,000
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
4 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 385,100
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 105 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 183,700
Apartment 2 + 1 for investment in the future in a residential complex under construction nea…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 198,000
Apartment 3 + 1 for investment in the future in a residential complex under construction nea…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 127 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 266,600
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea:…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 177,800
Apartment 1 + 1 in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea:…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 255,200
New apartment 1 + 1 in an ideal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KartalThe largest project…
3 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 262,300
4 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 141 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 346,600
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 66,700
Cozy apartment 1 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Esenyurt. Suitable for CITIZE…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 130,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a modern complex in Esenyurt. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Ist…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 629,500
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in modern Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Istanbul, Maltepe…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Villa 9 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 470 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,277,700
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 313,000
Cozy and comfortable apartments 1 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis pr…

