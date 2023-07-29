Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment 1 + 1 in a new low-rise club house in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDis…
€ 110,329
1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/6
We present to your attention a new cozy complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Locate…
€ 128,095
Villa 5 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Magnificent separate villa 4 + 1 suitable for. citizenship Area: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to …
€ 342,979
2 room apartment in Guezeloba, Turkey
2 room apartment
Guezeloba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
New Flats in the Kundu Kanyon Project with Fitness and a 600 m² Pool in Kundu Lara Luxury fl…
€ 343,000
Apartment in Akarca, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca, Turkey
Stay Property offers new apartments in Turkler - Alanya. The following layouts are presented…
€ 125,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
CARGIJAC       SEPARATE VILLA       4 SPALKS   …
€ 400,823
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
This is Adabükü; the bearer of Aegean culture, the frequent destination for calm l…
€ 364,967
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kemer Kuzdere Kemer is one of the most frequ…
€ 141,000
5 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 295 m²
Currently, we live so far from nature that on weekends we go to green areas, traveling for k…
€ 618,454
1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
The Avsallar district is located on the Alanya-Antalya highway, 25 km from the center of Ala…
€ 97,902
Duplex 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/7
Duplex 2 + 1 in the new residence with a pool in AvsallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, AvsallarDist…
€ 113,975
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment in Mahmutlar from the company Zera Homes layout 2 + 1, area 108 m². Year of c…
€ 151,218

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir