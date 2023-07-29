Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite premium residence with a cinema and water park in CİKCİ…
€ 232,171
4 room apartment in Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
At Zeray Effect Kartepe, which consists of 130 residences, 35 commercial units, and 4 blocks…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 3 + 1 in a new complex in the best area of MersinArea: Mersin, EnishehirDistance t…
€ 134,079
1 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya today has become on…
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments 2 km Away from the Beach in Kargicak, Alanya Apartments are located in Kar…
€ 190,000
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy apartment on the seashore 2 + 1 in Conakles with furniture Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konak…
€ 82,027
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/10
Apartment for living and renting out. Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residential…
€ 159,203
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/5
Район Оба. Подходит под гражданство.
€ 368,812
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/4
Gikgilli ResidenceArea: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliDistance to the sea: 1100Apartment in Gikgi…
€ 153,357
3 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
New complex in Gazipasha We present to your attention quality apartments in a new complex w…
€ 174,157
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea and City View Flats with Apart Kitchens in Yalova Cinarcik. Reverse duplex flats are in …
€ 81,500
1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/11
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1-50 m2, in the design of the complex under construction. Th…
€ 97,902

