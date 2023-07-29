Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment 1 bathroom in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment 1 bathroom
Alanya, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
€ 212,969
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Floor 1
€ 1,850,000
9 room house in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Building Suits Airbnb in Istanbul Fatih. The 4-floor building is situated at…
€ 2,335,000
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
Fully furnished apartment 1 + 1 in a business class complexArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarT…
€ 131,915
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 9
 Furnished large, bright apartment by the sea, with a huge terrace and chic views in a …
€ 509,428
2 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment from the owner in a complex with parking, suitable for living and renting out Layo…
€ 153,713
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment 2 + 1 near Cleopatra Beach with luxurious furniture and an elite new renovationAre…
€ 162,519
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment 2 + 1 in Alanya Center from the company "Zera Homes" was built in 2011 with an are…
€ 225,080
4 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 158 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, moon…
€ 700,000
Villa 6 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 424 m²
Floor 1/1
Ultra prestigious new villa 4 + 2 with smart home system, private pool and other activities …
€ 1,319,152
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
The Meris Dragos, towering in Dragos, in the new center of attraction of the Anatolian side …
€ 257,150
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 240,971

