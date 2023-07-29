Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

17 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
Spacious 1+1 Flat for Sale in Beyoğlu, Firüzağa Mahallesi (Available for AIRBNB Use) …
€ 250,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
Istanbul Apartments Close to TEM Access Road in Esenyurt. Spacious apartments are located in…
€ 716,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Kartal, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Key-Ready Apartments in the Ideal Location of Istanbul. Great sea and island view apartments…
€ 799,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 983,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 946,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 21
Islands and Sea View Chic Real Estate in Istanbul Kartal. Luxurious real estate in Istanbul …
€ 867,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€ 538,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 12/12
Luxurious Sea View Real Estate in Caddebostan Istanbul. Luxurious real estate is located in …
€ 2,590,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€ 297,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 37
Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul Kartal. The apartments are loc…
€ 944,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments with Bosphorus View in Besiktas Istanbul. Luxury apartments are in Ortak…
€ 5,805,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€ 1,285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€ 1,060,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Sea View Apartment Close to the Blue Mosque in Fatih. The apartment is in an advantageous lo…
€ 333,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with a garden and swimming pools, in one of the most prestigious areas o…
€ 2,197,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 72,997

