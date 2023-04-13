Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoey
6
Bueyuekcekmece
4
Resadiye Mahallesi
4
Sancaktepe
4
Ueskuedar
4
Kartal
3
Avcilar
2
Basaksehir
2
45 properties total found
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² 12 Floor
€ 290,000
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 181 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Villa 9 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 470 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,277,700
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
Duplex 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 157 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 558,500
Awesome and cozy duplex 2 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis project, l…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 173 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 538,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 279 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,556,300
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbu…
Duplex 6 roomsin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 328 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,614,500
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 596,700
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 768,200
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 by the sea in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistanc…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 363 m² 27/27 Floor
€ 745,900
Penthouse 6 + 1 in the new unique complex of Istanbul with an ideal locationArea: Istanbul, …
Duplex 4 roomsin Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 267 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,582,600
Luxurious, spacious duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerThe complex is located on …
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 225 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 949,600
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers who …
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 249 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,061,700
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 257 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,549,600
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 263 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,868,600
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
Duplex 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 279,500
Stylish two-level apartment in the paradise complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 184 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 367,800
Graceful duplex 3 + 1 in the family complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Is…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 401,400
Elite duplex 4 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!A…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 171 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 386,000
Graceful two-level apartment 3 + 1 for a quiet family life in Küçükçekmece. Suitable for CIT…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 460 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 677,300
Graceful two-level apartment 4 + 2/5 + 2/7 + 2 in an elite complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable f…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 353 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,549,700
Luxury villa 5 + 2 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, MarmaraThe project consists of 64 …
Duplex 8 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 260 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 637,000
Penthouse 7 + 1 for the most sophisticated in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District:…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 200 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 505,900
Luxurious two-level apartments 5 + 1 in the most modern complex. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Di…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 590,200
Elite duplex 6 + 1 in the beautiful Beylikdüzü area. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District: Ista…
Villa 5 room villain Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 225 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,066,400
Villa 4 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa 6 room villain Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 311 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,611,900
Villa 5 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…

