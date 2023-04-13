Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece
4
Resadiye Mahallesi
4
Sancaktepe
4
Ueskuedar
4
Kartal
3
Avcilar
2
Basaksehir
2
Beylikduezue
2
60 properties total found
4 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 19
€ 545,823
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
3 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m² Number of floors 19
€ 427,170
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 257 m²
€ 479,905
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 189,768
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 454,653
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 284,158
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 238,693
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 187 m²
€ 501,028
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 501,028
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 210,959
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 510 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
Villa 4 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
4 room housein Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 256 m²
€ 869,660
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
3 room housein Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m²
€ 724,808
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
2 room housein Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 509,120
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
Housein Kadikoey, Turkey
House
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 268,973
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 343,718
📌The project is located in the Maltepe district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul, which is …
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 257,334
📌The project is located in the Maltepe district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul, which is …
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 190 m²
€ 627,421
A unique investment with 23,000 square meters of land, 640 luxury apartments and 22 luxury b…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 354,629
A unique investment with 23,000 square meters of land, 640 luxury apartments and 22 luxury b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 268,245
A unique investment with 23,000 square meters of land, 640 luxury apartments and 22 luxury b…
6 room housein Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room house
Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 362 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,646,080
  -This flat is in the form of 5,5+1. -Located by the sea in Tuzla, these villas …
5 room housein Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 230 m²
€ 1,709,495
-This flat is in the form of 4,5+1. -Hıgh ceılıng spacıous and comfortable ınterıor,white…
4 room housein Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 186 m²
€ 1,845,891
  -This flat is in the form of 3,5+1. -Hıgh ceılıng spacıous and comfortable ınte…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
The complex of villas in Silivri, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, with sea views…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 204 m²
€ 1,503,420
Located in Kadıköy, this project offers many opportunities for both transportation and …
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 225 m²
€ 446,987
  Why buy this project: - Breathtaking view of Marmara sea - Family concept homes …
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m²
€ 324,271
  Why buy this project: - Breathtaking view of Marmara sea - Family concept homes …
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 251,943
About the complex Why buy this project: - Breathtaking view of Marmara sea - Family con…

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
