Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey
House
16 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa
Pendik, Turkey
8
4
410 m²
3
Luxury House Close to the Aydos Forest in Istanbul Kurtkoy. House in Istanbul for sale is aw…
€ 744,000
4 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5
2
4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize…
€ 690,000
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ 2.000.000 TL PEŞİN GERİ KALAN 18 AY VADE İLE TAK…
€ 220,000
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
5
€ 220,000
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
8
Eşyalı Satılık
€ 365,000
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
3
199 m²
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
€ 873,439
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
2
143 m²
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
€ 617,646
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
2
122 m²
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
€ 533,448
5 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
6
5
495 m²
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
€ 2,394,734
4 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
5
4
286 m²
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
€ 1,370,464
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
300 m²
2
The complex of villas in Silivri, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, with sea views…
€ 485,000
3 room house
Kartal, Turkey
4
3
152 m²
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
€ 454,610
House
Kartal, Turkey
93 m²
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
€ 263,792
House
Kartal, Turkey
2
1
84 m²
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
€ 170,875
2 room house
Prince Islands, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
2
In Istanbul apartments for sale on the prince's islands are in an ecological place. The …
€ 253,000
Villa 3 room villa
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi …
Price on request
Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey
villas
mansions
duplexes
Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
