Mountain View Houses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Villa 6 room villa in Pendik, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury House Close to the Aydos Forest in Istanbul Kurtkoy. House in Istanbul for sale is aw…
€ 744,000
4 room house in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room house
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize…
€ 690,000
4 room house in Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  2.000.000 TL PEŞİN GERİ KALAN 18 AY VADE İLE TAK…
€ 220,000
3 room house in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
€ 220,000
3 room house in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Eşyalı Satılık 
€ 365,000
3 room house in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
€ 873,439
2 room house in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
€ 617,646
2 room house in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
€ 533,448
5 room house in Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 495 m²
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
€ 2,394,734
4 room house in Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
€ 1,370,464
House in Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of villas in Silivri, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, with sea views…
€ 485,000
3 room house in Kartal, Turkey
3 room house
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
€ 454,610
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
Area 93 m²
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
€ 263,792
House in Kartal, Turkey
House
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
INFORMATION built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500 sqm of green area. It contain…
€ 170,875
2 room house in Prince Islands, Turkey
2 room house
Prince Islands, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
In Istanbul apartments for sale on the prince's islands are in an ecological place. The …
€ 253,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi …
Price on request

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
