Houses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece
4
Resadiye Mahallesi
4
Sancaktepe
4
Ueskuedar
4
Kartal
3
Avcilar
2
Basaksehir
2
Beylikduezue
2
180 properties total found
Villa Villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
4 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 19
€ 545,823
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
3 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m² Number of floors 19
€ 427,170
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 257 m²
€ 479,905
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 189,768
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 320,076
Squares are the world's doors to dreams.From Paris to Rome, from New York to Istanbul fa…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 155,239
Squares are the world's doors to dreams.From Paris to Rome, from New York to Istanbul fa…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m²
€ 222,780
 PROJECT FEATURES  •Security,  •Gym ,  •Privete Parkin…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² Number of floors 16
€ 150,000
 PROJECT FEATURES  •Security,  •Gym ,  •Privete Parkin…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 351,901
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important re…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 275,520
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important re…
5 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 214 m²
€ 194,591
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m²
€ 362,813
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 261,880
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 158,219
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 454,653
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 284,158
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 238,693
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
5 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 999,327
A project that will take you away from the hustle and bustle of the city with its unique dec…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m²
€ 876,143
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 619,557
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 535,099
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
Villa 5 room villain Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 972,035
9 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
9 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 010 m²
€ 6,819,795
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
8 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
8 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 8 bath 880 m²
€ 5,819,558
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
5 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 808 m²
€ 3,050,722
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
4 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,441,487
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 191 m²
€ 654,700
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 163 m²
€ 568,316
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 450,106
  central location, ease of transportation, proximity to educational institutions an…

The Turkish real estate market is one of the most attractive markets in the whole world: Mediterranean climate, breath-taking views, rich culture and a huge selection of housing available in a range of prices.

Multifaceted Istanbul is the centre of cultural, commercial and industrial life in Turkey. Judging by European standards, buying a house or a villa in this city is a profitable investment and an appealing option for those who want to settle down on the picturesque shores of the Bosphorus. If you want to buy a house in Istanbul, there’s a wide selection of mansions, duplexes and villas to cater for all tastes.

Houses for sale in Istanbul: what are the most popular districts

Luxury real estate can be found in the following areas of Istanbul:

  • Etiler or Beşiktaş — the hub of the city’s commercial and business life;
  • Sarıyer — picturesque coastal neighbourhoods in the European blocks of Istanbul.

If you are looking for a luxury villa or a mansion, consider buying a house in one of these areas.

Families with children tend to buy real estate in remote bedroom communities and suburbs, for example, in Kartal, Ataşehir, Kadıköy or Bahçeşehir, which are surrounded by parks and gardens.

Moreover, actively developing locations such as Bebek, Yenikey, Emirgan and Küçükçekmece are considered to be great areas for real estate investing because they have a wide range of villas and townhouses.

What are the house prices in Istanbul

Prices vary greatly depending on the location, type, class and floor area of the property. Therefore, when planning to buy property in Istanbul, keep in mind that prices depend on various factors. For example, cheap houses for sale in Istanbul are to be found far from the centre. They cost around 700 euros on average. In central areas — about 1500 euros, and in elite areas (Sarıyer, Etiler and others) — about 3500 euros.

Secondary housing or housing in the suburbs is obviously cheaper. For instance, in Bahçeşehir, you can find a house with several rooms for $ 350,000.

The average price range for villas and mansions in Istanbul starts from 300-400 thousand euros and can go as high as tens of millions of euros, depending on the size and characteristics of the building.

