Houses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

The Turkish real estate market is one of the most attractive markets in the whole world: Mediterranean climate, breath-taking views, rich culture and a huge selection of housing available in a range of prices.

Multifaceted Istanbul is the centre of cultural, commercial and industrial life in Turkey. Judging by European standards, buying a house or a villa in this city is a profitable investment and an appealing option for those who want to settle down on the picturesque shores of the Bosphorus. If you want to buy a house in Istanbul, there’s a wide selection of mansions, duplexes and villas to cater for all tastes.

Houses for sale in Istanbul: what are the most popular districts

Luxury real estate can be found in the following areas of Istanbul:

Etiler or Beşiktaş — the hub of the city’s commercial and business life;

Sarıyer — picturesque coastal neighbourhoods in the European blocks of Istanbul.

If you are looking for a luxury villa or a mansion, consider buying a house in one of these areas.

Families with children tend to buy real estate in remote bedroom communities and suburbs, for example, in Kartal, Ataşehir, Kadıköy or Bahçeşehir, which are surrounded by parks and gardens.

Moreover, actively developing locations such as Bebek, Yenikey, Emirgan and Küçükçekmece are considered to be great areas for real estate investing because they have a wide range of villas and townhouses.

What are the house prices in Istanbul

Prices vary greatly depending on the location, type, class and floor area of the property. Therefore, when planning to buy property in Istanbul, keep in mind that prices depend on various factors. For example, cheap houses for sale in Istanbul are to be found far from the centre. They cost around 700 euros on average. In central areas — about 1500 euros, and in elite areas (Sarıyer, Etiler and others) — about 3500 euros.

Secondary housing or housing in the suburbs is obviously cheaper. For instance, in Bahçeşehir, you can find a house with several rooms for $ 350,000.

The average price range for villas and mansions in Istanbul starts from 300-400 thousand euros and can go as high as tens of millions of euros, depending on the size and characteristics of the building.