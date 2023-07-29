Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar
7
Bueyuekcekmece
5
Eyuepsultan
5
Sisli
5
Arnavutkoey
4
Kuecuekcekmece
4
Pendik
4
Zeytinburnu
4
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
€ 535,000
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
€ 290,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Floor 23/23
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
€ 822,000
Duplex 6 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 226 m²
Floor 23/23
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
€ 1,110,800
Duplex 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
€ 1,074,900
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
€ 1,193,300
Duplex 6 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
€ 1,052,000
Duplex 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 4/4
Awesome and cozy duplex 2 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis project, l…
€ 558,500
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
€ 538,200
Duplex 5 rooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 1/1
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbu…
€ 1,556,300
Duplex 6 rooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,614,500
Duplex 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
€ 596,700
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 by the sea in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistanc…
€ 768,200
Duplex 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 363 m²
Floor 27/27
Penthouse 6 + 1 in the new unique complex of Istanbul with an ideal locationArea: Istanbul, …
€ 745,900
Duplex 4 rooms in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 267 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious, spacious duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerThe complex is located on …
€ 2,582,600
Duplex 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/1
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers who …
€ 949,600
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers…
€ 1,061,700
Duplex 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
Stylish two-level apartment in the paradise complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!…
€ 279,500
Duplex 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Floor 3/3
Graceful duplex 3 + 1 in the family complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Is…
€ 367,800
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 216 m²
Floor 3/3
Elite duplex 4 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!A…
€ 401,400
Duplex 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/3
Graceful two-level apartment 3 + 1 for a quiet family life in Küçükçekmece. Suitable for CIT…
€ 386,000
Duplex 6 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 460 m²
Floor 3/3
Graceful two-level apartment 4 + 2/5 + 2/7 + 2 in an elite complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable f…
€ 677,300
Duplex 8 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 260 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse 7 + 1 for the most sophisticated in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District:…
€ 637,000
Duplex 6 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious two-level apartments 5 + 1 in the most modern complex. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Di…
€ 505,900
Duplex 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Elite duplex 6 + 1 in the beautiful Beylikdüzü area. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!District: Ista…
€ 590,200
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 311 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 4 + 1 in a green complex in the Saryer area, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Saryer, MerkezTh…
€ 1,586,300
Duplex 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 442 m²
Floor 39/39
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis complex offers soundproofed apartme…
€ 4,050,100
Duplex 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 587 m²
Floor 39/39
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis complex offers soundproofed apar…
€ 5,311,200
Duplex 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 2 + 1 in a green complex in the Saryer area, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Saryer, MerkezTh…
€ 801,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 243 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex 3 + 1 in a green complex in the Saryer area, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Saryer, MerkezTh…
€ 1,219,500

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

