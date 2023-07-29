UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Turkey
Marmara Region
Duplexes
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey
75 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
217 m²
12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€ 335,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
3
2
221 m²
9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€ 880,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€ 370,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
6
348 m²
6
Uskudar Apartments with Bosphorus and Maiden’s Tower Views. Luxury apartments for sale are i…
€ 1,235,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakirkoey, Turkey
7
4
719 m²
17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€ 5,750,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bakirkoey, Turkey
6
3
613 m²
17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€ 4,495,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
5
New Flats with Lake and Sea Views in İstanbul. The flats are located in Büyükçekmece, close …
€ 440,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
1
255 m²
16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 929,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
3
561 m²
10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€ 7,905,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
223 m²
5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€ 1,035,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
335 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 899,000
Recommend
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
2
380 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 714,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
335 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 692,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
240 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 503,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
7
4
260 m²
5
Sea View Flats Within Walking Distance of the Coast in Maltepe. Flats for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 500,000
Recommend
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
2
360 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 611,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
295 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 452,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
253 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 452,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
244 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 418,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
196 m²
1/5
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex in Buyukcekmece, Istanbul. Newly built apartments ar…
€ 506,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
227 m²
5
Sea Views Flats in a Great Location in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments with sea views …
€ 339,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
221 m²
5
Sea Views Flats in a Great Location in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments with sea views …
€ 339,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
140 m²
5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€ 337,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
3
197 m²
5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€ 324,000
Recommend
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
2
350 m²
5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 561,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
8
3
255 m²
5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 489,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
3
267 m²
5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 468,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
3
200 m²
5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 436,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
3
180 m²
5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 390,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
170 m²
3
Spacious Flats with Bright Interiors in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The flats for sale in Istanbul …
€ 387,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Search using the map
