Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€ 335,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€ 880,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€ 370,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 6
Uskudar Apartments with Bosphorus and Maiden’s Tower Views. Luxury apartments for sale are i…
€ 1,235,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€ 5,750,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€ 4,495,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
New Flats with Lake and Sea Views in İstanbul. The flats are located in Büyükçekmece, close …
€ 440,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 929,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€ 7,905,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€ 1,035,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 899,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 714,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 692,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 503,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Flats Within Walking Distance of the Coast in Maltepe. Flats for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 500,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 611,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 452,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 452,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€ 418,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex in Buyukcekmece, Istanbul. Newly built apartments ar…
€ 506,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea Views Flats in a Great Location in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments with sea views …
€ 339,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea Views Flats in a Great Location in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments with sea views …
€ 339,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€ 337,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€ 324,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 561,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 489,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 468,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 436,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Close to Marina in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The spacious apartments are si…
€ 390,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Flats with Bright Interiors in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The flats for sale in Istanbul …
€ 387,000

