Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar
7
Bueyuekcekmece
5
Eyuepsultan
5
Sisli
5
Arnavutkoey
4
Kuecuekcekmece
4
Pendik
4
Zeytinburnu
4
No properties were found in this region.
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
€ 806,098
5 room apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
5 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 218,443
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€ 357,000
3 room apartment in Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 14
DRUG DISTRIBUTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We …
€ 112,479
3 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
Useful Apartments Close to the Marina in Beylikduzu, Istanbul. Newly built apartments are lo…
€ 254,000
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful Apartment 1 + 1 in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the sea: 6…
€ 110,809
Duplex 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/5
Suite duplex 4 + 1 in BothArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothSuitable for citizenship4 + 1,270 m2 No…
€ 504,156
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€ 1,405,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Chic villa apartment with panoramic windows Area: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 1000Ap…
€ 274,384
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
Currently, we live so far from nature that on weekends we go to green areas, traveling for k…
€ 674,938
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/12
New apartments.  Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residential complex. The co…
€ 142,734
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kadriye, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
3 bedrooms, 1 living room, 1 bathroom / WC, 2 balconies. 110 m2 usage area (Dublex). …
€ 101,589

