Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Condos

Seaview Condos for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 8/13
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
€ 2,935,000

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir