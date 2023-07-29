Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Condos for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex 3 + 1 with a private sauna and fireplace in CİKCİLLİ Area: Antalya, Alanya, Gikgill…
€ 168,851
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment 2 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothEverything you need is within walking dista…
€ 116,085
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turk…
€ 273,766
Apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Ratri Seasons is your quiet home where you spend days surrounded by the beauty of four seaso…
€ 770,000
3 room house in Kargicak, Turkey
3 room house
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Your dreams come true! Villa for sale in Kargicak is waiting for you with its design that ad…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
1 + 1 apartment in a new house in DemirtashArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the s…
€ 67,541
5 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 284 m²
Marine Sunset has everything you need to be happy with your family, share beautiful memories…
€ 955,839
4 room apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 10/10
Apartment on the first coastline with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit The apart…
€ 823,463
House in Turkey, Turkey
House
Turkey, Turkey
Area 450 m²
Villa in the Kestel area with stunning views of the sea, city and fortress in Alanya. An ex…
€ 1,578,594
1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
GENERAL A total land of 1242 m2 1 block building Totally 20 units : 8 units 1+1 apartmen…
€ 226,595
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious complex in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the se…
€ 139,111
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 2 + 1 in Yazgülü near the sea Area: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 500On sale…
€ 78,190

