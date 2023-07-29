Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Condos

Lakefront Condos for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment in the new house 1 + 1 in BothArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothFULLY FURNITED#1212
€ 121,362
1 room apartment in Yesiloez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yesiloez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
Properties with Unique Location Suitable for Both Living and Investment in Alanya The luxe p…
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in the new building 1 + 1 with fitness and closed territory in ObaArea: Antalya, A…
€ 116,085
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Luxury Apartments with Unique Sea View in Uskudar. Apartments are situated in one of the mos…
€ 739,000
3 room apartment in Boztepe, Turkey
3 room apartment
Boztepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
An apartment, suitable for investment and obtaining a residence permit Layout and complex am…
€ 150,220
2 room apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/8
New apartment in a modern complex. Apartment's layout and infrastructure in a residential co…
€ 93,326
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 9
€ 66,000
1 room apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
1 room apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Some of the many reasons why investment properties in Demirtas are worth considering are cle…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Istanbul, Turkey
4 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Wouldn't you like to take your place in the most elegant and outstanding region of Istanbul?…
€ 4,749,994
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer you apartments in a new residential complex located in the Sarai area. Our apartme…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
Stylish bright apartment 2 + 1 furnished in TosmurArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to t…
€ 205,788
2 room apartment in Yaylali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in the residential complex …
€ 98,816

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
