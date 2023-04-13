Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 152,700
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 241,900
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 320,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 562,100
Chic apartment 1 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, Shishli The best location, amazing views of the…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 117 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 936,800
Beautiful apartment 2 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 192 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,873,500
Wonderful apartment 3 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of…
6 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 2,325,900
Luxury apartments 5 + 1 in ŞişliArea: Istanbul, ShishliThe best location, amazing views of t…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 270,000
Beautiful apartment 2 + 1 in GaziosmanpaşaArea: Istanbul, GaziosmanpashaDeveloped external i…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 139 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 335,000
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in GaziosmanpaşaArea: Istanbul, GaziosmanpashaDeveloped external infras…
4 room apartmentin Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 502,000
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex with a total area of 224 t…
3 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 137 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 316,000
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
4 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 385,100
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 105 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 183,700
Apartment 2 + 1 for investment in the future in a residential complex under construction nea…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 198,000
Apartment 3 + 1 for investment in the future in a residential complex under construction nea…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 127 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 266,600
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea:…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 177,800
Apartment 1 + 1 in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea:…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 255,200
New apartment 1 + 1 in an ideal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KartalThe largest project…
3 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 262,300
4 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 141 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 346,600
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 66,700
Cozy apartment 1 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Esenyurt. Suitable for CITIZE…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 130,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a modern complex in Esenyurt. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Ist…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 629,500
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in modern Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Istanbul, Maltepe…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 313,000
Cozy and comfortable apartments 1 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis pr…
3 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 524,500
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
4 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 746,700
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
5 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 895,900
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
2 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 277,100
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,200
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, EsenjurtEsenyurt with its horizontal struc…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 177 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 303,500
Modern apartment 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, EsenjurtEsenyurt with its horizontal struc…
5 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 160 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 572,300
Spacious apartment 4 + 1 in an elite complexArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new proje…

