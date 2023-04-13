UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Ayazaga Mahallesi
11
Maslak Mahallesi
9
Uemraniye
8
Eyuepsultan
7
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi
6
Bagcilar
6
Bakirkoey
6
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi
5
Maltepe
5
Piri Pasa Mahallesi
5
Sariyer
5
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
4
Fatih
4
Guengoeren
4
Harbiye Mahallesi
4
Pendik
4
Silivri
4
Postane Mahallesi
3
Esentepe Mahallesi
2
Sancaktepe
1
Show more
Show less
171 property total found
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
590 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
81 m²
Number of floors 29
€ 242,154
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 40
€ 984,942
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Ist…
2 room apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
258 m²
17/44 Floor
€ 1,072,000
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
179 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 636,700
Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view,…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
133 m²
Number of floors 32
€ 299,624
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
147 m²
Number of floors 41
€ 1,585,143
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
132 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 509,941
Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, in the heart of Istan…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
99 m²
Number of floors 15
€ 431,000
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Istanbul, Turkey We offer spacious a…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 317,609
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 241,900
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
114 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 320,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
91 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 482,219
Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
179 m²
Number of floors 15
€ 1,094,643
New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
274 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 872,658
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
161 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 394,961
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
190 m²
Number of floors 13
€ 353,676
New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 236,112
New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey W…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
223 m²
Number of floors 44
€ 1,974,000
Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turk…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
132 m²
10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
1/22 Floor
€ 218,233
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
