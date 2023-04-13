Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

4 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
Condo 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 590 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 29
€ 242,154
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 40
€ 984,942
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Ist…
2 room apartmentin Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 258 m² 17/44 Floor
€ 1,072,000
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 179 m² Number of floors 30
€ 636,700
Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view,…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 32
€ 299,624
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartmentin Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 147 m² Number of floors 41
€ 1,585,143
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 132 m² Number of floors 12
€ 509,941
Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, in the heart of Istan…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 99 m² Number of floors 15
€ 431,000
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Istanbul, Turkey We offer spacious a…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 52 m² Number of floors 14
€ 317,609
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 241,900
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 320,900
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in Istanbul…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 91 m² Number of floors 7
€ 482,219
Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 179 m² Number of floors 15
€ 1,094,643
New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
4 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 274 m² Number of floors 24
€ 872,658
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
1 room apartmentin Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 161 m² Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 7
€ 394,961
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 13
€ 353,676
New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turke…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 9
€ 236,112
New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey W…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 223 m² Number of floors 44
€ 1,974,000
Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turk…
2 room apartmentin Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
3 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 1/22 Floor
€ 218,233
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…

