Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Lake Apartments for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
4
Guengoeren
4
Harbiye Mahallesi
4
Pendik
4
Silivri
4
Bahcelievler
3
Gaziosmanpaşa
3
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi
3
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 161 m² Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 7
€ 394,961
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 206 m² Number of floors 18
€ 461,094
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 10
€ 422,500
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 43
€ 595,000
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turke…

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir