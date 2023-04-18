Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region
  4. Igdir merkez

Residential properties for sale in Igdir merkez, Turkey

Igdir
7
7 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
€ 210,000
1 room apartmentin Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 150,000
The construction of the new complex and nbsp; in Alanya, in the Oba area. The pioneer of Ob…
1 room apartmentin Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 81,000
1 room apartmentin Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 109,000
Both are the well-known green part of Alanya, compared to other parts of Alanya, skyscrapers…
1 room apartmentin Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 106,000
We offer a sincere and simple project that will facilitate your needs, where you will feel c…
1 room apartmentin Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 115,000
We are pleased to present you a new project in the green area of Oba. The advantage of life …
1 room apartmentin Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Obakoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 90,000
We present to your attention a new chic object under construction! The project is a unique …

Properties features in Igdir merkez, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir