Pool Houses for sale in Turkey

villas
1134
castles
2
mansions
2
bungalows
2
townhouses
4
duplexes
1510
2 088 properties total found
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 187 m² 4 Floor
€ 308,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
Villa 3 room villain Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2 Floor
€ 157,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 4 Floor
€ 473,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the fourth and fifth floors of…
Villa 4 room villain Demirtas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH  Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 321 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
We present to your attention two three-story villas located in an elite calm area of Tepe. T…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 297,000
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m² 5 Floor
€ 407,000
Duplex Planning 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of 155…
Villa 5 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 376,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Villa layout and amenities To your attention, the company…
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 4 …
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² 1 Floor
€ 259,000
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1 Floor
€ 89,900
A new grandiose residential complex project in the Avsallar region. On the territory of the …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 407,000
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa with sea view Layout and convenience of the villa « Zera Homes » offers you a two-stor…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities Offered for sale villa from « Zera Homes » w…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 104,000
We present to your attention a new project of the residential complex in a quiet area of Avs…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,250,000
On sale is a four-story planning villa 5 + 2 in the Kargicak area. Villa with a total area o…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Karakocali, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Karakocali, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 467,500
Large villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities It is offered for sale a three-story p…
Duplex 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 5 Floor
€ 137,500
Put on sale duplex layout 1 + 1 in the Mahmutlar area. Duplex with a total area of 50m2 is l…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Introducing chic three-story villas in the Tepe area. Four separate planning villas 4 + 1, e…
Duplex 5 roomsin Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Antalya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
Introducing a new project in Antalya, the central district of Muratpasha. The project will c…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 275,000
In the Tepe area, the construction of nine three-story villas begins. Each villa has its own…
Villa 4 room villain Kizilcasehir, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kizilcasehir, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 462,000
Villa with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and amenities To your att…
Villa 3 room villain Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 217,499
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities The company "Zera Homes" offers you a villa …

