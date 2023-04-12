Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Turkey

758 properties total found
Castle 9 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 088 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Aladdin Palace, a ten-minute walk from the land of Legends (suitable for obtaining citize…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 1,950,000
  7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 229,014
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
4 room housein Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room house
Aegean Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 439,707
Luxury villa for sale directly from construction company – Aslanko Design & Constr…
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 965,651
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 725,000
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA…
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Villa 5 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 376,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Villa layout and amenities To your attention, the company…
Villa 3 room villain Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 600,000
3 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM TRIPLEX 350 sqm VILLA 1.000 sqm LAND AREA BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,500,000
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 825,000
Our villas, with Alanya’s most spectacular views, have started to be built next to Ala…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 412,500
CARGIJAC       SEPARATE VILLA       4 SPALKS   …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
CARGIDJACK WILLA'S WALA ☑ 4 + 1 double villa ☑ 210 m2 ☑ Building Age 5 ☑ 2 km to t…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 523,000
Villa 4 + 1 in Conakly We present to your attention a five-room villa 4 + 1 in a cozy resid…
Villa 3 room villain Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
Villa 3 + 1 in Avsallar We present to your attention the furnished villa 3 + 1 in a cozy re…
Villa 2 room villain Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 137,500
Villa 2 + 1 in Kargicak We present to your attention the furnished villa 2 + 1 in a cozy re…
Villa 5 room villain Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 407,000
Villa 5 + 1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished villa 5 + 1 in a cozy residen…

