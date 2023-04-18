Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Harbiye Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey

4 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 400
We have tried to think of everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Here's wha…
3 room apartmentin Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 184 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,304,561
New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro …
2 room apartmentin Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
Price on request
Would you like to live a pleasant life by making a reliable investment in your future in Ist…
Apartmentin Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 433,266
Why this property؟ The project is located in Nisantasi district in Sisli, the heart of Ista…

Properties features in Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir