Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Haci Kasim Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey

1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 231 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,056,482
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey We…

Properties features in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir