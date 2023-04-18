Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Guemuessuyu Mahallesi
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
Price on request
Taksim, one of the most popular districts of Istanbul, is hosting a new housing project. The…

Properties features in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir